MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Holdings Reduced by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,483 shares during the quarter. MasTec accounts for approximately 4.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in MasTec were worth $14,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter valued at $3,842,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,863,000 after acquiring an additional 215,886 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 70.9% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,117.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,490. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTZ traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.40. 1,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,169. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $52.39.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

