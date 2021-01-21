Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.00

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $109.28, with a volume of 1759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.41.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $133,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6,042.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,321,000 after acquiring an additional 243,144 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 240,167 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 500.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 199,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 166,592 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 522.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 157,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after acquiring an additional 119,667 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

