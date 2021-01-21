Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $786.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report $786.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $794.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $785.00 million. Marvell Technology Group posted sales of $717.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $323,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after buying an additional 5,615,471 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after buying an additional 4,433,249 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,419,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,772,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,375,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,017,000 after buying an additional 2,042,783 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,551,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after buying an additional 184,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.39. 257,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,185,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

