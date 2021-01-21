Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Lowered by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $113.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

