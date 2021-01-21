Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Announces Dividend of $0.47

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has raised its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $113.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

