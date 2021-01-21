Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Markel accounts for about 2.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Markel were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 105.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 48,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,742,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 15.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,125.40.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $5.04 on Thursday, hitting $1,026.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,010.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,009.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

