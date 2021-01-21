Margaret Tooth Sells 210 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CRO Margaret Tooth sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $25,439.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,121.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $26,305.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Margaret Tooth sold 19,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $1,552,870.00.

Shares of TRUP opened at $117.65 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $125.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.98 and its 200-day moving average is $81.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2,940.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Trupanion by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 16.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

