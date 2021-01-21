Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.17. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRVI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,228. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

