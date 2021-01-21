Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) in a research report issued on Sunday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Evercore lifted their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.30.

TSE:MFC opened at C$24.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.32. The firm has a market cap of C$47.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.25. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$12.58 and a 52-week high of C$27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 162.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total value of C$294,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

