ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of MANT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.12. The stock had a trading volume of 112,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,176. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.37. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $101.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

