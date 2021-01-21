Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $341.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.92. The company has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

