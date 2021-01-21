Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,596 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.67% of Verra Mobility worth $14,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,905,000. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,624,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,482,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,321,000 after buying an additional 496,098 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 268,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after buying an additional 136,047 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRRM opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 123.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.71 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,750 shares of company stock valued at $689,925. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

