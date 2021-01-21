Manning & Napier Group LLC Takes Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,221,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,174,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth $78,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 92.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.66.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. Analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

