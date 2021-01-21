Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,966 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $46,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 70,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $112.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

