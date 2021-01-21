Manning & Napier Group LLC Makes New $13.48 Million Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 123,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 34,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $130.64 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $136.13. The company has a market capitalization of $677.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

