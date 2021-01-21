Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $15.55 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $279,000.

Shares of GIGB stock opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $56.89.

