Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $17,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mirova raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $131.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.11 and its 200 day moving average is $143.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

