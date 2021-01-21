Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Shares Gap Down to $4.69

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.38. Mammoth Energy Services shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $203.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.25.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.47. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $70.53 million during the quarter.
About Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.
See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.