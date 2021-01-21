Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Shares Gap Down to $4.69

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.38. Mammoth Energy Services shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $203.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.47. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $70.53 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 18.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.