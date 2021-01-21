Maj Invest Holding A S Increases Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484,802 shares during the quarter. Gentex accounts for about 5.2% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 2.93% of Gentex worth $244,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 18,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Insiders sold a total of 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,528. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

