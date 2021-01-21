Maj Invest Holding A S Has $109.49 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613,471 shares during the period. Robert Half International accounts for 2.3% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 1.54% of Robert Half International worth $109,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 26,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,845. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $67.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

