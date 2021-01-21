Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $840.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $94.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

