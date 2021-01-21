Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,969 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,629,000 after purchasing an additional 557,968 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 437,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416,010 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

