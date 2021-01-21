Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $137.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day moving average of $115.02.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). Research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,396,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8,453.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,103,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

