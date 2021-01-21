Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce ($1.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the lowest is ($1.53). Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings of $3.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of ($5.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($5.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.87 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.63. The stock had a trading volume of 251,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,671. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $4,234,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.