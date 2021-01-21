Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce ($1.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the lowest is ($1.53). Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings of $3.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of ($5.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($5.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.87 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.63. The stock had a trading volume of 251,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,671. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $4,234,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.