Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $99.26 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -26.68.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $77,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $130,629,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,396,000 after acquiring an additional 165,622 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 30.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $10,587,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 164.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 91,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.