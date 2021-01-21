Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.83

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and traded as high as $7.29. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 85,594 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MCN)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

