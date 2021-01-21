Lynch & Associates IN Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter worth $262,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 136.5% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 290,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 167,883 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 104.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 194,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 262.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 263,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 191,166 shares during the last quarter.

FSTA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.62. 119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,543. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82.

