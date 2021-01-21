Lynch & Associates IN Sells 197 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,774 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 471.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.6% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.07.

Shares of BA traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.73. The stock had a trading volume of 167,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,062,054. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.56, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.24.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

