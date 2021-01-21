Lynch & Associates IN Sells 1,025 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after purchasing an additional 31,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,969. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $71.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

