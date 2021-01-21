Lynch & Associates IN Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 578.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.26. The company had a trading volume of 56,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283,332. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.08 and a 200 day moving average of $140.52. The firm has a market cap of $410.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

