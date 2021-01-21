Lynch & Associates IN Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 88,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 47,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.27. 412,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,916,711. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

