Lynch & Associates IN Buys 361 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 446.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 191,826 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5,477.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1,724.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 130,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,247. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32.

