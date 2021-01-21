Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 249 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,550. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average is $87.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

