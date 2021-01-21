Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $98.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.29.

LITE stock opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $234,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

