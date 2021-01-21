Lori L.S. Mingus Sells 853 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $44,995.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $103,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MGPI opened at $52.36 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $102.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 137.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 279.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 238.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.