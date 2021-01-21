Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) were up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 210,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 212,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.20 million, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 108,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

