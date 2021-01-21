Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “
Shares of LOOP opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.90 million, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 175.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,680,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,260 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the third quarter worth $4,163,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the third quarter worth $3,210,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the third quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the third quarter worth $1,100,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.
About Loop Industries
Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.
