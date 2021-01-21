Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Shares of LOOP opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.90 million, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that Loop Industries will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 175.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,680,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,260 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the third quarter worth $4,163,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the third quarter worth $3,210,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the third quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the third quarter worth $1,100,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

