LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $228.01

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $228.01 and traded as low as $226.00. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) shares last traded at $227.60, with a volume of 1,180,563 shares.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 224.17 ($2.93).

Get LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 228.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston sold 68,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total value of £160,532.34 ($209,736.53). Also, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £1,150,000 ($1,502,482.36). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 575,898 shares of company stock valued at $132,670,234.

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) Company Profile (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.