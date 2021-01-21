Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Loop Capital

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Logitech International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

LOGI stock opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $105.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day moving average is $81.28.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $3,527,443.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,306,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Insiders have sold 137,004 shares of company stock worth $12,399,270 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 91.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 225.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 68.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

