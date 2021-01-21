Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LOGI. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Logitech International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.28. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $105.85. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $304,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,775.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Insiders have sold 137,004 shares of company stock valued at $12,399,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 430.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

