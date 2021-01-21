Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LTHM. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Livent from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.44.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. Livent has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -247.78, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,082,000 after buying an additional 929,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Livent by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 480.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,264 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 440,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Livent by 2,007.2% in the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

