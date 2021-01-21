Lition Tops 1-Day Volume of $266,253.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, Lition has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. Lition has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $266,253.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,510.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,234.89 or 0.03798385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00414427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.77 or 0.01361912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.41 or 0.00567229 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.20 or 0.00425084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00270422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00023111 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

Lition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

