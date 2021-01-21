Lisk Market Capitalization Tops $172.04 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00004181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $172.04 million and approximately $14.88 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00020175 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009070 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004334 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,998,658 coins and its circulating supply is 127,063,420 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

