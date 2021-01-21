Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.20

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $873.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lion Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

