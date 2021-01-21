Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Sets New 1-Year High at $146.76

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.76 and last traded at $146.04, with a volume of 834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.46.

LNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Lindsay alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,263,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Lindsay by 497.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Lindsay in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.