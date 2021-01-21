Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $974,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN opened at $257.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.44. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

