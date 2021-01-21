Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Unified Trust Company N.A.’s 6th Largest Position

Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 3.4% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Linde by 35.5% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 161,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $274.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.44.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Linde news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.