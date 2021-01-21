Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Trading Down 8.4%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 1,347,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,392,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $150.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

