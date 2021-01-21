Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $86.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

