Liberum Capital Boosts JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 1,150

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 892 ($11.65).

Get JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) alerts:

LON:JD opened at GBX 830.60 ($10.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.08 billion and a PE ratio of 42.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 821.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 759.53. JD Sports Fashion plc has a 12-month low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 923.20 ($12.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 2,587,326 shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75), for a total transaction of £19,301,451.96 ($25,217,470.55).

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.